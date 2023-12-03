According to our computer model, the Detroit Lions will defeat the New Orleans Saints when they play at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 405.5 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (318.8 yards allowed per game). With 20.8 points per game on offense, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth, surrendering 20.2 points per game.

Saints vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (+4) Under (47) Lions 24, Saints 21

Saints Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Saints.

New Orleans has a record of just 2-8-1 against the spread this year.

In New Orleans' 11 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Saints games average 41.1 total points, 5.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Detroit has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

So far this season, seven of Detroit's 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 0.6 more than the average point total for Lions games this season.

Saints vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.7 23.5 28.7 22.7 24.4 24.4 New Orleans 20.8 20.2 18.3 22.3 22.3 19.0

