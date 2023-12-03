The Detroit Lions (8-3) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Saints matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Saints vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Saints have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have been winning seven times, have trailed three times, and have been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored six times, and tied two times in 11 games this season.

In 11 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Saints have won the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 11 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

Saints vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Saints have led after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Lions have led after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in three games (1-2).

2nd Half

Through 11 games this year, the Saints have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

The Lions have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 11.1 points on average in the second half.

