The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O'Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in eight of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 21.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:39 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

