The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) face the Southern Jaguars (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Cameron Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 9.2 PTS, 0.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Mississippi State vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
176th 76.2 Points Scored 71.8 239th
24th 58.8 Points Allowed 90.4 358th
67th 38 Rebounds 24.6 358th
264th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6.8 313th
96th 8.6 3pt Made 7 211th
205th 12.8 Assists 13 194th
189th 12.2 Turnovers 12.8 227th

