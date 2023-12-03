Mississippi State vs. Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Southern matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-26.5)
|142.5
|-10000
|+1600
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-26.5)
|142.5
|-10000
|+3000
Mississippi State vs. Southern Betting Trends
- Mississippi State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- This season, games featuring the Bulldogs have gone over the point total twice.
- Southern has won just one game against the spread this season.
- A total of three Jaguars games this season have hit the over.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Mississippi State is 37th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (23rd-best).
- Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
