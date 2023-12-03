How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) hope to end a five-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Auburn vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | December 3)
- Wichita State vs Missouri (3:00 PM ET | December 3)
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% lower than the 52.5% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 358th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are 14.6 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (88.0).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northwestern
|W 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.