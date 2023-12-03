The Southern Jaguars (1-6) hope to end a five-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% lower than the 52.5% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 358th.

The 73.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are 14.6 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (88.0).

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule