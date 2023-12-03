Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Miller's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Miller has run for 83 yards on 28 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has nine catches (10 targets) for 111 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Saints have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 83 0 3.0 10 9 111 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

