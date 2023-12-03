Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find Graham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Chris Olave (LP/concussion): 63 Rec; 771 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
