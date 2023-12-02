Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's contest between the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) and the Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) at Reed Green Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Ole Miss coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.
In their last time out, the Eagles won on Saturday 51-33 over Samford.
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 62, Southern Miss 61
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Eagles defeated the Samford Bulldogs 51-33 on November 25.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Miss is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 51-33 at home over Samford (No. 158) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 236) on November 11
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 260) on November 24
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 315) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 319) on November 21
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Melyia Grayson: 11 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.6 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 8 PTS, 52.4 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Morgan Sieper: 8.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 73.8 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per outing (15th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.1 points per game.
