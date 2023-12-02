The New York Rangers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Follow the action on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Rangers attempt to knock off the Predators.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Rangers Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 72 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 19th in the NHL.

The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 22 12 15 27 25 13 66.7% Ryan O'Reilly 22 10 9 19 7 23 54.1% Roman Josi 22 4 12 16 15 5 - Gustav Nyquist 22 3 13 16 16 3 44.4% Luke Evangelista 21 3 10 13 20 11 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 51 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank second.

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 69 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players