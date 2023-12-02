The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.

Tomasino averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.