The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels put up 16.8 more points per game (67.5) than the Eagles give up (50.7).
  • When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
  • Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are 18.0 more points than the Rebels give up (55.8).
  • Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • Ole Miss is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
  • Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville L 64-58 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

