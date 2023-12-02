Saturday's game that pits the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) against the Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Rebels head into this matchup on the heels of a 64-58 loss to Louisville on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 62, Southern Miss 61

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

When the Rebels took down the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49 on November 20, it was their season's signature victory.

The Rebels have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 20) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 47) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 148) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 248) on November 18

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 67.5 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and conceding 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential.

