The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will welcome in the Memphis Tigers (5-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 238th.
  • The Rebels average just 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72).
  • When it scores more than 72 points, Ole Miss is 2-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).
  • The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (73.8) last season.
  • Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Sam Houston W 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple W 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State W 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

