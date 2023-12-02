Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oktibbeha County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Oak Grove High School at Starkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oxford , MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
