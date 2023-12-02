Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Mississippi Valley State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-28.5)
|120.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-28.5)
|120.5
|-
|-
Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Mississippi Valley State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Delta Devils have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 28.5-point underdogs.
- North Texas has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mean Green and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
