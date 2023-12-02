The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green sit at 181st.

The Delta Devils score an average of 51.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 58.2 the Mean Green give up.

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State averaged 68 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.5.

At home, the Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.

Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule