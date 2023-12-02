Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Harrison County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Slidell High School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jefferson High School at Long Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Long Beach, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Tammany Parish Public School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
