Friday's contest between the UAB Blazers (4-3) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at Bartow Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-63 and heavily favors UAB to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, Southern Miss 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-16.2)

UAB (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

UAB has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Miss is 1-4-0. A total of four out of the Blazers' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

Southern Miss is 174th in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 its opponents average.

Southern Miss hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.1% from deep (215th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Southern Miss has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (154th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (36th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.