The UAB Blazers (4-3) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 38th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 6.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Blazers give up (73.4).
  • Southern Miss has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 61.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
  • Southern Miss knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 CSU Fullerton L 74-67 Flagler Gymnasium
11/22/2023 South Dakota State L 65-54 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State - Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

