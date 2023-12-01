The New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (3-9) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum puts up 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 3.0 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.0% from beyond the arc (third in league) with 2.0 made treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10.0 points, 0.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels posts 4.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per contest.

On a per-game basis, Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while averaging 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tre Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Pelicans Spurs 111.4 Points Avg. 111.4 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 124.5 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.0% Three Point % 35.5%

