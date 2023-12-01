Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Newton County, Mississippi today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Decatur, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkdale High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Union, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.