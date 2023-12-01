Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lamar County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
