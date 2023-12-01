The UConn Huskies (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. UConn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kansas vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UConn Betting Trends

Kansas has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Jayhawks games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

UConn is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of four Huskies games this season have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1500 moneyline odds, is 6.2%.

