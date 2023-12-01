The Jackson State Tigers (5-1) go up against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.7 points, Jackson State is 5-0.

Kansas State has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.2 points.

The Wildcats put up 70.9 points per game, 22.2 more points than the 48.7 the Tigers allow.

Kansas State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 48.7 points.

Jackson State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 9.2% more than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Angel Jackson: 8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG% Daphane White: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG% TI'lan Boler: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Areyanna Hunter: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

