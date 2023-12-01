Friday's game that pits the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) against the Jackson State Tigers (5-1) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

The Tigers head into this matchup following a 60-56 win over St. John's (NY) on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, Jackson State 53

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 60-56 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in our computer rankings.

Jackson State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 128) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Angel Jackson: 8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG% Daphane White: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG% TI'lan Boler: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Areyanna Hunter: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.2 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 48.7 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

