Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jackson County, Mississippi.

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Resurrection Catholic High School at Perry Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: New Augusta, MS

New Augusta, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at St. Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay High School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Vancleave, MS

Vancleave, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

East Central High School at George County High School