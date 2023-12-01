Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in George County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in George County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Central High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
