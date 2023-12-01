Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Clarke County, Mississippi today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Decatur, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.