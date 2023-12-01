Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Calhoun County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Calhoun County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun City High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
