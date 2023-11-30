Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Warren County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murrah High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
