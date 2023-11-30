Predators vs. Wild Injury Report Today - November 30
Currently, the Nashville Predators (11-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- Minnesota concedes 3.8 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -17, they are 29th in the league.
Predators vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-125)
|Wild (+105)
|6
