Currently, the Nashville Predators (11-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

Nashville has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the league.

Wild Season Insights

With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Minnesota concedes 3.8 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -17, they are 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-125) Wild (+105) 6

