Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pearl River County, Mississippi. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl River High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
