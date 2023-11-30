Which team sits on top as we head into Week 13 of the NFL season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

2. Ravens

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

9-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 20-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 45-10 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

Amazon Prime Video

4. Chiefs

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 31-17 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

NBC

5. Browns

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

7-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 29-12 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

6. Jaguars

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 4

ABC/ESPN

7. Eagles

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 37-34 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

8. Dolphins

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 34-13 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

9. Bills

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 37-34 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

10. Lions

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

8-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 29-22 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

11. Steelers

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 16-10 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

12. Texans

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

13. Chargers

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 20-10 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

14. Rams

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 37-14 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

15. Colts

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

16. Bengals

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 16-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 4

ABC/ESPN

17. Vikings

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 12-10 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

18. Broncos

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 29-12 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

19. Packers

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 29-22 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

NBC

20. Saints

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 24-15 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

21. Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

22. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 31-13 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

Amazon Prime Video

23. Raiders

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 31-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

24. Falcons

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 24-15 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

25. Titans

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

26. Bears

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 12-10 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

27. Jets

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 34-13 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

28. Commanders

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 45-10 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

FOX

29. Cardinals

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-10 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 37-14 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

30. Giants

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 10-7 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

31. Patriots

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 10-7 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

32. Panthers

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-10 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 17-10 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 3

CBS

