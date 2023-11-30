Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hinds County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murrah High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Provine High School at Yazoo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Yazoo City, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
