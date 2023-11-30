Thursday's contest between the Nicholls Colonels (5-3) and Alcorn State Braves (0-4) going head to head at Davey Whitney Complex has a projected final score of 60-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Braves are coming off of a 93-47 loss to Baylor in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Alcorn State vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 60, Alcorn State 59

Alcorn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves were outscored by 2.3 points per game last season, with a -67 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.1 points per game (200th in college basketball), and gave up 66.4 per contest (235th in college basketball).

Alcorn State put up 66.1 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2 more points per game than its season average (64.1).

The Braves put up 70.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 58.8 points per contest.

Defensively Alcorn State was better in home games last year, giving up 62.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 away from home.

