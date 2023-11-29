Player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Ingram's 24.6 points per game are 1.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Ingram's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Ingram has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -123) 8.5 (Over: -118)

The 10.5 points prop bet set for Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday is 2.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (13.1).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Zion Williamson is scoring 23.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Embiid has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -123) 8.5 (Over: -118)

Wednesday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 25.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.8 is 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Maxey's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

