The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 27.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Rebels allow (54.6).

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Louisville is 6-1.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Rebels average 8.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Cardinals give up (60.1).

Ole Miss has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.

Louisville is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Rebels shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Rebels have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule