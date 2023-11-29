The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 27.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Rebels give up to opponents (54.6).

Louisville has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.

Ole Miss is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.

The Rebels record 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.

Ole Miss is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.

Louisville has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Rebels are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (41.2%).

The Cardinals shoot 46.4% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena 11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena 11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum 12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule