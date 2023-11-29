The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals average 27.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Rebels give up to opponents (54.6).
  • Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Rebels average 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.
  • Ole Miss has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.
  • Louisville is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Rebels are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Cardinals make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Louisville Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama L 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Liberty W 72-63 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Gonzaga W 81-70 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T - KFC Yum! Center
12/10/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center

