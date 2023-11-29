Wednesday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels won their most recent matchup 58-45 against Little Rock on Saturday.

The Rebels enter this contest on the heels of a 58-45 win over Little Rock on Saturday. In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Cardinals earned an 81-70 victory over Gonzaga. Snudda Collins scored a team-leading 11 points for the Rebels in the victory. Kiki Jefferson totaled 21 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels notched their best win of the season on November 20, when they claimed a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Ole Miss has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 144) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 241) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 251) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals captured their best win of the season on November 26 by registering an 81-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Louisville has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 16) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.9 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 60.1 per contest, 118th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential.

