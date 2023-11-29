The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up 17.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Bulldogs allow (53.1).

When it scores more than 53.1 points, Miami (FL) is 5-0.

Mississippi State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes give up (48.4).

Mississippi State is 8-0 when scoring more than 48.4 points.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

The Bulldogs are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (34.2%).

The Hurricanes shoot 48.9% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

