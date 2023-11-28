Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Winston County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Winston County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leake Central High School at Louisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Louisville, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nanih Waiya High School at Eupora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eupora, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
