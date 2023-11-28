If you live in Winston County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winston County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leake Central High School at Louisville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Louisville, MS

Louisville, MS Conference: 4A Region 4

4A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nanih Waiya High School at Eupora High School