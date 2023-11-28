Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves is one of three games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that features a Sun Belt team in play.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Elon Phoenix at Old Dominion Monarchs
|6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
