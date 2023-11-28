A close NHL matchup is expected on Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Penguins (-115) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In eight of 20 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Penguins have been victorious in five of their 13 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Pittsburgh is 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Nashville has won five of its 12 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 3-7-0 6.6 2.7 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2 1 4.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-3-2 6.2 4 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4 3.1 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3

