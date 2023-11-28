The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Ole Miss has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 295th.

The Rebels score 72.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolfpack allow.

When Ole Miss puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 4-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Ole Miss posted 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (65.8).

At home, the Rebels gave up 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).

Ole Miss made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

