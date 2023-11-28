The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Ole Miss has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 295th.
  • The Rebels score 72.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolfpack allow.
  • When Ole Miss puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 4-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Ole Miss posted 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (65.8).
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).
  • Ole Miss made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy W 70-69 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston W 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple W 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

