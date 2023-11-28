How to Watch Ole Miss vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Ole Miss has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 295th.
- The Rebels score 72.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolfpack allow.
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 4-0.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Ole Miss posted 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (65.8).
- At home, the Rebels gave up 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).
- Ole Miss made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
