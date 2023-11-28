The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 65.7 321st 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 61.0 9th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 35.3 24th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.7 4th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 5.2 344th 105th 14.0 Assists 14.2 95th 24th 10.0 Turnovers 12.1 212th

