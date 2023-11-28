The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 12 of the Yellow Jackets' games last year went over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State is 35th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (11th-best).

With odds of +8000, Mississippi State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.