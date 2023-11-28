The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Mississippi State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 22nd.
  • The Bulldogs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (75.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow (77.5).
  • Mississippi State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Mississippi State put up 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (63.9).
  • At home, the Bulldogs ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in road games (65).
  • At home, Mississippi State drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (4.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to on the road (24.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington State W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Northwestern W 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State W 74-61 Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/3/2023 Southern - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 Tulane - State Farm Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.