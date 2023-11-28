The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) are favored by 8.5 points against the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 152.5.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -8.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

Jackson State's games this season have had an average of 151 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Jackson State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Jackson State has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Tigers have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +290 on the moneyline.

Jackson State has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 4 80% 76.2 144.2 81.5 164.5 157.7 Jackson State 3 42.9% 68 144.2 83 164.5 147.9

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 68 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0 Jackson State 3-4-0 3-3 5-2-0

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Jackson State 10-8 Home Record 7-2 2-11 Away Record 6-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 58 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.